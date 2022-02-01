VTC announces restaurant lineup for annual chili cook-off

WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center has announced the eateries taking part in the 23rd Annual North Country Chili Cook-Off.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the format is similar to the 2021 cook-off. The modification is a switch from the tradition of hosting the event at the Dulles State Office Building on the first weekend of February. Instead, the cook-off is being held at participating restaurants in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties throughout February.

“We had great success last year when we attempted this format for the first time,” Jeremiah S. Papineau, director of communications and foundation director for the VTC said in a news release. “We weren’t sure how it would go but had hoped it would be a fun, new twist on our event that would also shine a light on local businesses. It exceeded our expectations and we’re pleased to do it again this year.”

The cook-off will again focus only on the “Professional” category.

This year’s cook-off will run from Tuesday, Feb. 1, through Monday, Feb. 28, during regular operating hours for each location. Details are available on the cook-off page of the VTC website, www.volunteertransportationcenter.org.

Those wanting to cast votes will be able to do so in person by paper ballot or online through the VTC website. The entry with the most votes will get a special plaque denoting them winner of the special edition People’s Choice Award. In addition, thanks to the generosity of Lake Ontario Cattle Company, Chaumont, the winner will also receive 75 pounds of ground beef.

The following restaurants have signed up to compete during their regular hours of operation:

Beese’s Depot Café, 13449 Depot St., Adams Center

Bonnie Castle Resort & Marina, 31 Holland St., Alexandria Bay

The Dockside Pub, 11 Market St., Alexandria Bay

Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, 39936 State Route 3, Carthage

The Church Street Diner, 107 Church St., Carthage

River Bottom Bar & Grill, 419 Riverside Drive, Clayton

Whiskey Jack’s, 5454 Plumber Road, Constableville

The Cottage Inn, 9794 State Route 12, Copenhagen

Silver Leaf Diner, 3231 Route 11, DeKalb Junction

Meme’s Diner, 31606 State Route 3, Felts Mills

L.E.A’S Diner, 90 State St., Heuvelton

American Legion Post 162, 5383 Dayan St., Lowville

Montague Inn, 6765 Sears Pond Road, Lowville

Deep Roots Fresh Market and Café, 3950 State Route 12, Lyons Falls

River Valley Inn, 6670 Burdicks Crossing Road, Lyons Falls

The Blue House, 3736 County Route 14, Madrid

Smuggler’s Café, 54 E. River Street, Ogdensburg

Big Spoon Kitchen, 6510 State Route 56, Potsdam

Plum Brook Café, 756 County Route 17, Russell

The Sandwich Bar, 337 County Route 75, Sackets Harbor

The Cottage Bakery, 24360 County Route 57, Three Mile Bay

Tavern230, 4173 West Road, Turin

Black Waters Café and Trading Post, 68 Ranger School Road, Wanakena

Celest Jamaican Cuisine, 23746 State Route 342, Watertown

Empire Square, 65 Public Square, Watertown

Flashback Brewing Company, 1309 State Street, Watertown

Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St., Watertown

Pete’s Trattoria, 111 Breen Ave., Watertown

The Grille at Hilton Garden Inn, 1290 Arsenal St., Watertown

Hall Pass Tavern, 19 Bridge St., West Carthage

Participating restaurants will also be able to win the Top Fundraiser Award by collecting donations for the Volunteer Transportation Center. The participating team with the highest amount raised will receive this special recognition.

Mr. Papineau said the intent is for the cook-off to return to its traditional format at the Dulles State Office Building as soon as conditions allow. However, the modified format is expected to be incorporated into how the cook-off is celebrated in future years.

“We love the excitement and energy that this modified format has created and we don’t want to lose that,” he said. “Our hope is that enthusiasm will only continue to grow.”

The Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc., established in 1991, drives thousands of miles each year assisting community members in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Over the last 30 years, the nonprofit has provided rides to health care appointments, grocery shopping, and other destinations for residents.

