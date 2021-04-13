WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center Inc. has announced the return of its Posh Purse Palooza.
This event will take place 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 6 at Garland City Beer Works, 321 Howk St. It will be preceded by an online auction.
Posh Purse Palooza, which started in 2015, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were disappointed we weren’t able to host this event last year, which is an important fundraiser for the VTC,” Jeremiah S. Papineau, the nonprofit organization’s Director of Communications and Foundation Director said in a news release. “However, we completely understood the gravity of the situation and held out hope we would find ourselves at a point we could host this event again in a way that would be safe during these very different times.”
Posh Purse Palooza is a silent auction event that features new or gently-used purses filled with various items like gift certificates, jewelry, bottles of wine, scarves, cosmetics and more. Purses are donated by people in the community — either filled with items or without and then stuffed with donations from businesses and other individuals in the community.
“This event has really developed a following over the years because we have so many different styles of purses from so many different designers, with an intention to have something for everyone,” said Mr. Papineau.
Designers have included Coach, Kate Spade, Ralph Lauren, Dooney & Bourke, Vera Bradley, Calvin Klein and others.
When donations of purses are received, each is assigned a value along with a value of the contents inside. Guests at the event are then able to place bids in the silent auction of the purses while mingling and enjoying food and drink from Garland City Beer Works.
“We’re excited that, this year, we will once again have a signature drink courtesy of our friends at Garland City Beer Works,” said Mr. Papineau. “And, this year, it won’t just be during the event.”
Garland City Beer Works began featuring the signature drink on April 7. It will be served until the night of the event on May 6, with $2 from every cocktail going directly to the VTC.
This year’s in-person event will be preceded by an online auction component in which some of the purses up for bids May 6 will be available for early bidding, beginning April 29. Online bidding in advance will be limited to a number of select purses, with the majority first being available for bids the night of the event.
“We purposely wanted to only offer a limited number of purses for bids in advance of our night at Garland City,” said Mr. Papineau. “That way, those who weren’t bidding until they were in person wouldn’t face huge starting bids.”
The festivities on May 6 will begin at 5:30 p.m. and winners announced at 7 p.m.
New also this year, those who are attending the event will not need to purchase a ticket. Previously, attendees paid $20 per person for the chance to bid and enjoy light refreshments.
“We wanted to eliminate that charge this year because we know times have been tough over the past year. We thought this would be one way to encourage people to attend,” said Mr. Papineau. “However, we will be taking donations at the door to further help us provide our services.”
While there will be no charge to attend this year, Mr. Papineau added, those wishing to bid in person are asked to make reservations April 29, to ensure capacity will not be exceeded, per CDC and Public Health guidelines. In addition, those attending will be required to follow any other COVID-19 guidelines for restaurants, including wearing a face covering when not seated.
The 2019 Posh Purse Palooza was a huge success, Mr. Papineau said, raising more than more than $7,500 for transportation programs provided by the VTC. Proceeds from this year’s event will again support the programs of the VTC providing transportation to medical, dental and other life-sustaining health-related appointments throughout Northern New York.
Sponsors for this year’s Posh Purse Palooza are being sought. For more information, contact Mr. Papineau at 315-634-6611, ext. 120, or via email at jeremiah@volunteertransportation.org.
