VTC’s St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament raises $12,000 to aid transportation services

Volunteer Transportation Center Executive Director Sam Purington addresses the crowd prior to the start of the 7th Annual Volunteer Transportation Center St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Gouverneur on July 15. The tournament raised $12,000 for the VTC.

GOUVERNEUR – The Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation’s Annual Volunteer Transportation Center St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament, which marked its seventh year, has been deemed a huge success.

The tournament – hosted at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Gouverneur July 15 – saw 27 teams compete and raised $12,000 to help the VTC provide transportation to those in need in St. Lawrence County. It was an increase in both the number of teams and the amount raised over last year.

