Waddington couple raising funds to make more wishes come true

WADDINGTON — After helping make “wishes” come true for 16 different children over the past decade, a Waddington couple is looking to make more magical moments happen as part of Make-A-Wish Central New York.
Benny O. and Jamie L. Fairchild have been volunteering since 2011 with the Make-A-Wish Central New York chapter, which has granted more than 1,900 life changing wishes since its inception in 1985 to children from 15 counties across the state.
The Fairchilds are currently active in the chapter’s April “Wish Heroes” campaign that has a goal of raising $50,000 by April 29, World Wish Day. There are nearly 200 wishes in process so far this year.
The couple became involved in the organization after Mr. Fairchild, a reporter for The Journal in 2011, received an assignment to write an article on a need for Make-A-Wish volunteers and upcoming training sessions. They attended the sessions and have volunteered ever since. Sometimes they work together on a wish, other times they work with volunteers from the region.
“Between the two of us though, we’ve worked with close to 16 different ‘Wish Kids,’” Mr. Fairchild said.
Each year, the chapter grants several wishes for children from St. Lawrence County, including most recently a girl from Madrid, who wished to have a macaw bird.
One of Mr. Fairchild’s more memorable Make-A-Wish memories was his first wish, a three-year-old boy with cancer, who enjoyed the movie “Rio.” The boys wish? To go visit “the birds and the statue,” a scene where a bird is perched on the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil.
“Sure, in some instances, Make-A-Wish would send a child to Brazil, but sending a three-year-old cancer patient, and his family, which also included his mom being pregnant wasn’t exactly feasible,” Mr. Fairchild said.
After doing some research, there was a place in Miami, Fla., where they had a blue macaw and it was decided to send the family there.
The wish announcement party was held at Waddington Beach and there was a scavenger hunt, pizza and a cake with the “Rio” birds on it.
“The next day we found out that he had so much fun that he had thought that was his actual wish. That really is a special feeling, and it’s difficult to put into words the impact wishes, and in some instances even finding out your wish is going to be granted, can have on a child who is fighting a life threatening medical condition,” he said.
He says that there’s a misconception about Make-A-Wish that the organization only grants the wishes of dying children. Not true, according to Mr. Fairchild.
“Many Wish Kids, the majority in fact, go on to live happy, healthy lives well into adulthood. There’s a local business owner in the area who had a wish granted when he was a teenager, and a young woman who used to work for The Journal, but has since moved out of the area, who had a wish granted when she was a kid,” he said.
Mr. Fairchild said that the average cost of a wish is roughly $12,000, and their local chapter hasn’t been able to host many of its traditional fundraising activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are currently at least four children in St. Lawrence County waiting to have their wish granted, so your support of this effort can help make that possible,” said Mr. Fairchild, whose goal is to raise $3,000 for the Central New York’s “Wish Heroes” campaign.
The Waddington couple have nearly hit the $2,000 mark with donations from the public as well as those from the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge and New York State Correctional Officer and Police Benevolent Association units representing Ogdensburg and Riverview correctional facilities.
If they do reach their goal, “I will make a video of myself kissing a pig and post it to social media,” he said.
People can donate online by visiting https://secure2.wish.org and clicking on the Central New York chapter, or you can reach Mr. Fairchild through Facebook or by email at bennygump2004@yahoo.com. He would also be willing to talk youth groups about the Make-A-Wish Foundation if they would like to host a fundraiser.
Main Street Perc, 19 Main St., Waddington, will also be selling sugar cookies the weekend of April 23-25 for $2 each to benefit the cause.
To be a part of the “Wish Heroes” campaign, visit http://site.wish.org/CNYWishHeroes or to learn more about Make-A-Wish Central New York and its mission visit cny.wish.org.
