WATERTOWN — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so the American Cancer Society will be hosting its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Oct. 12.
The walk will take place at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, 970 Coffeen St., with day-of check-in beginning at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m., with a two-mile walk following.
This event is not meant to be a race, so participants are encouraged to stop whenever they want. Participants do not need to complete the entire walk if they are unable. The walk concludes when the final walker crosses the finish line.
According to Donald Boshart, community manager at the American Cancer Society, Watertown has hosted Making Strides walks for the past 11 years, starting in 2008. Last year, the walk raised $65,000 in Watertown with a grand total of about $600,000 over the past 11 years.
Roughly 500 people participated in the event last year, with the same number expected for this year’s event.
“It raises money for the society to provide research dollars to help us one day eliminate the cancer,” Mr. Boshart said. “The walk is open to anyone who wants to come down. If you’re a breast cancer survivor come down, we’ll give you a gift and some food and honor you. But anyone who wants to can come down and walk with us.”
Since 1993, more than 13 million walkers across the United States have raised more than $810 million to save lives from breast cancer through Making Strides events.
Money raised through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events helps fund the mission of the American Cancer Society: to save and celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.
All event participants, including children, must be registered for the walk.
To learn more about the Making Strides of North Country or for other information, call toll free at 800-227-2345. Someone is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
