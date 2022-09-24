CARTHAGE — Sept. 22 is a very hard day for Amber Yancey of Lowville. On Sept. 22, 2019, her son, Keegan C. Willis, passed away at age 25 from a drug overdose.

Setting aside her grief, Ms. Yancey decided three years ago to organize a walk to raise awareness about drug overdose; her efforts have grown each year.

Walk for Recovery growing and going strong

Prior to the Walk for Recovery, organizer Amber Yancey thanked those in attendance and the agencies providing information about their services. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.