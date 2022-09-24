Walk for Recovery growing and going strong

Christy Leggero, with the late Keegan C. Willis’ child in the stroller, along with the child’s great-grandmother, Nancy Devitt, participated in the third annual 5K Walk/Run for Recovery in Memory of Keegan Willis. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers
Amber Yancey, left, sets off Thursday on the third annual 5K Walk/Run for Recovery in Memory of Keegan Willis. Elaine M. Avallone/Johnson Newspapers
CARTHAGE — Sept. 22 is a very hard day for Amber Yancey of Lowville. On Sept. 22, 2019, her son, Keegan C. Willis, passed away at age 25 from a drug overdose.
Setting aside her grief, Ms. Yancey decided three years ago to organize a walk to raise awareness about drug overdose; her efforts have grown each year.
“It has grown in the last two years and that is very exciting,” said Ms. Yancey. “I want to see it continue to grow and raise awareness in our community.”
This year, the 5K Run/Walk for Recovery attracted more than 65 participants who walked, despite a light rain, from Carthage Park through the village and back. In addition, 15 others walked out of the area in Rochester, Connecticut and North Carolina.
Although there was no entry fee, as Ms. Yancey did not want that to be a deterrent to participating, donations were collected and commemorative purple T-shirts with the message of “Share the Hope” were sold. The $1,300 collected as of the event day, plus funds still coming in, will be donated to agencies which aid in recovery or prevention. Anyone still wishing to donate may do so via CashApp $willisclan9 or via Venmo @Amber-Yancey-5. As an incentive to participate, the names of those donating $20 or more were placed in a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card which was won by Amanda M. Delles of Lowville.
More than raising funds, Mrs. Yancey wants the walk to raise awareness and end the stigma which surrounds addiction and often prevents people from seeking help.
The walk was an opportunity to show available resources. Agencies which deal with drug use prevention and recovery provided information about their services.
“I am very pleased with the amount of agencies that came out,” said Ms. Yancey. “I liked seeing people approach the tables and ask questions. We did have six Narcan trainings, which was wonderful.”
Representatives of the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, Anchor Recovery Center, the United Prevention (UP!) Coalition, and the Mental Health Association of Jefferson County were on hand with information.
“We help those with disabilities — mental health and substance abuse are disabilities,” said Jennifer Halko, NRCIL peer counselor. “We offer several support programs to help with recovery.”
Keli Liscum, UP! Coalition coordinator, provided flyers about the organization’s Zombie Run/Walk for Drug Prevention set for Oct. 1 at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville.
“We are here to support a mother who is memorializing her son, provide information about our treatment facility, outpatient and outreach programs and to come together as a community,” said Erica Eichner, a Credo peer advocate.
The Church of Nazarene supported the walk by providing a pit stop with water on State Street along with some church members walking.
Come rain or shine, Ms. Yancey plans to hold the 5K Run/Walk for Recovery every year on Sept. 22. A committee has been formed for 2023 and those wishing to join may message the organizer via Facebook.
