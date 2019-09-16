WATERTOWN — North country residents, joined by family and friends, gathered Saturday morning at Sackets Harbor Central School to help aid in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.
Over 400 people worked to raise a total of $68,430 — the highest amount ever raised in the history of the Watertown event — blowing this year’s goal of $45,000 out of the water.
“The community outdid itself today,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Central New York Chapter. “Their record-breaking efforts are a testament to their commitment to defeat this disease and the hard work of our volunteer planning committee.”
Of the many individuals who raised money to help fund Alzheimer’s research, Marlene Durgin, whose husband, Joe, is currently battling the disease, raised $3,630- making her the top individual fundraiser.
“The support just speaks to the number of those affected by dementia,” Mrs. Durgin said. “Every time we meet people and they find out about Joe they share a story about someone they know with it. It affects everyone; it’s a rare day I don’t meet someone not affected in some way.”
In support of Mr. Durgin, who was officially diagnosed in 2010, his family and friends formed their own team for the event, naming themselves the Warriors. Led by Mr. and Mrs. Durgin’s daughter, Bryn Durgin, who raised $3,035 for the event, the team raised a total of $10,215, becoming the leading fundraising group at the event and the first team in the Watertown event’s history to surpass $10,000.
Ms. Durgin, who operates the Memory Café of NNY, which meets the second Tuesday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 55 Main St. in Philadelphia, moved back home three years ago to take care of her father, with her mother recently retiring to assist with care.
“My dad used to be a public speaking teacher, so well spoken and articulate, and he was able to speak out for what he believed in,” Ms. Durgin said. “Now that he’s living with Alzheimer’s it’s just not as possible; sooner or later this disease tends to rob people of their voices.”
Though fallen trees and their branches created safety concerns along the village’s walk route Saturday morning, ultimately leading to the walk portion of the event being cancelled, participants were still able to learn more about the programs and services available through the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as clinical trial and advocacy opportunities.
They were also able to hear from guest speaker Sonya Farmer, who is living in the early stages of the disease.
“When I was first diagnosed, I felt numb and it took a while for the news to settle in,” she said as she addressed the crowd. “This did not fit into my plans, but I’m not giving up. In many ways Alzheimer’s disease is making me stronger. I want others affected by this disease to know they are not alone.”
According to Mrs. Durgin, after all this fundraising, the Central New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is going to come and host a talk Monday, Sept. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Northern New York Community Foundation to speak with local caregivers and those affected by the disease to determine how the funds raised can best be used.
This month is World Alzheimer’s Month, with World Alzheimer’s Day falling on the 21st each year.
In New York state alone, there are 400,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease.
In the United States, 5.7 million Americans are living with the disease, it is the sixth-leading cause of death, and the only disease among the top 10 causes that currently cannot be cured, prevented, or even slowed. More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
“There’s a stigma associated with Alzheimer’s, when Joe was first diagnosed, he didn’t want anyone to know,” Mrs. Durgin said. “We’ve faced this disease head-on and we haven’t hidden from it; we are outspoken about it and think it’s helping others as well.”
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. According to Mrs. Durgin, in 2018 alone the Central New York chapter provided over 1,000 consultations and answered more than 60,000 helpline calls- all funded by these donations.
“These individuals can’t advocate for themselves, often they don’t know they have the disease,” she said. “It really robs you of so much, it’s a horrible disease, and that’s why the support and fundraising are so important.”
Though the event is over in the north country until next year, donations to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can be made through Oct. 31 at alz.org/walk.
