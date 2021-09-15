OSWEGO COUNTY - The Family Resource Center of Oswego County (FRC) will host Walk4Life, a walk to support their mission of promoting a culture of life in the community.
This year, the walk will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25. The walk will begin and at the FRC office, 157 Liberty St., Oswego. To make the walk more accessible the route has changed, instead of only being a one mile walk it will now be one and a half miles.
Attendees will be provided refreshments upon completion of the walk.
Donations are appreciated, but not necessary to participate. However, the first 100 people to raise or donate $50 or more will receive a special gift bag on the day of the event. Donations can be mailed to their office: P.O. Box 5444, Oswego, 13126, online at: https://familyresourcecenter.kindful.com or bring a cash donation to the event. All proceeds will go toward pregnant moms, office operation, and baby supplies.
For more information, visit their website: www.FamilyResourceCenter.Life or call the center at 315-343-4866.
