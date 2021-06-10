In less than two weeks, with the generosity of long time Theresa business LaFave White & McGivern, local residnets and long time supporters of the Theresa Rotary, $2,800 was raised for a wall project in the village of Theresa. The century-old stone wall is on Commercial Street. This spring has seen the wall deteriorate to the point where the walkway is obstructed by fallen debris. Theresa Rotary and Jezi’s Cafe and Boutique organized the wall drive. From left are Diane Coates, Theresa Rotary; Jessie Taylor, co-owner of Jezis; Ginny Kellogg, Theresa Rotary; Jill Van Hoesen, Theresa Rotary; Desi Howard, co-owner Jezis and Sandy Simpson, Theresa Rotary. Ms. Van Hoesen said Rotary also received many donations from prior residents and others who have an affection for Theresa. Submitted photo