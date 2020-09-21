WANAKENA — The Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded a pair of grants totaling $16,000 to the Wanakena Historical Association for its new history center, set to open next year.
A $6,000 grant will fund equipment and supplies, and a $10,000 matching commitment will help build an endowment for the center through the Community Foundation.
The history center project was launched several years ago, with community partners ultimately purchasing a Second Street house to restore it to its original design.
Construction began last year, and the Historical Association plans to open the center, 21 Second St., for a preview this month and remain on track for a grand opening celebration in 2021.
“There are many people who believe in this area and want it to flourish,” said Allen G. Ditch, president of the Historical Association board of trustees. “Our organization is one of the groups who can help bring tourists to the area. It’s a community that people recognize as a place to enjoy and visit. This is a special place.”
Mr. Ditch said the Community Foundation’s endowment match is a “crucial part of the association’s long-term plans,” and that he hopes the center will be “an exciting place to visit.”
The center will feature exhibits and host presentations that explore the region’s past, encourage historical and genealogical research and promote local tourism.
“We are excited to deepen the long-term relationship of our two organizations as we continue to work with donors to build upon our investments in the people and places of Wanakena,” said Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “The community’s history and heritage will have a stronger level of enduring stewardship because of these initiatives.”
