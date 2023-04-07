Watertown Area Boxing club helps out NNY K-9 group

The Northern New York K-9 group recently received a $2,500 donation from the Watertown Area Boxing Club, supporting area law-enforcement dogs, raising funds from the Battle of the Badges III boxing event, held in March. Pictured, from left, back row, are Darcy Pitkin, Christina Maney, Officer Mike Maney, Johnny Pepe, WABC president, and Anthony Doldo; and in front, Jochie. Photo by Curtis Mosley.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.