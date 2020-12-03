WATERTOWN — A few weeks before Christmas and amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a local effort committed to bringing holiday cheer to the city’s nursing home residents has resulted in hundreds of donations to do just that.
Braving the cold wind Thursday afternoon, Kim M. Corcoran, RN, Samaritan Keep Home staff members and local volunteers came together to bring the first of the community donations into Samaritan Keep. Due to current restrictions on visitation at the facility, bags of donations were placed just inside the doors of the residential facility to be taken by staff and kept until the time comes to distribute the donated gifts to residents.
Rose M. Busler, activities director for Samaritan Keep, said the generosity of the community has been almost overwhelming. With some snow on the ground and a chill in the air, she thinks everyone is getting into the holiday spirit.
“Everyone’s going through hard times themselves, yet they find a little bit of heartfelt for our residents,” she said. “Our residents haven’t been able to see their families, so it’s really touching.”
It all started with a Facebook group called Christmas for Nursing Home Residents started by Mrs. Corcoran, who has been a nurse with Samaritan Medical Center for 20 years. The group was originally intended to be an effort within Samaritan’s network to gather donations for residents of both Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home, which would be distributed a few days before Christmas.
Mrs. Corcoran came up with the idea after she saw something someone else posted on Facebook looking to make gift bags for 53 nursing home residents in Carthage. Deciding to try to do the same for residents of Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home, and upon learning there were about 540 residents between the two facilities, she quickly realized she would not be able to take this on alone, so she made the Facebook group to see if some of her friends and coworkers would be interested in helping out.
Much to Mrs. Corcoran’s surprise and delight, the effort took off to include more community members along with Samaritan employees, turning the donation gathering effort into a larger mission for the surrounding community to show up for Samaritan’s nursing home residents and show them people are thinking of them this holiday season.
“It’s just wonderful as far as the community coming together, we’re very blessed,” she said. “I get a car load of donations every day.”
Organizations and businesses that contributed to the collection efforts include Brownville American Legion, Brownville Auxiliary, Dance World, Tops, UBS Financial, Countryside Vet Clinic in Carthage and Girl Scout Troop 61102. Churches involved included Park UMC in Pulaski, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, River Church in Clayton, and Agape House Fellowship of LaFargeville. Participating schools included Indian River, whose staff and national honor society contributed, and LaFargeville fifth-graders.
Donations included hand crafted blankets, bags, slippers, shawls, other articles of clothing for men and women, toiletries, stuffed animals, Christmas ornaments, Hallmark cards and colored pictures from local children. A total of 330 blankets, 150 clothing items, 400 crossword books, 520 toiletries, 230 stuffed animals and $1,445 in cash were collected as of Nov. 23, with enough time for more donations to roll in before items are delivered to residents, which Mrs. Corcoran is confident they will.
Summit Village will receive its first donation drop offs on Friday. On top of the more than 500 residents at the two nursing homes, Mrs. Corcoran also decided to include those who are waiting for placement in the hospital for the nursing home, another 15 or so residents who she didn’t want to leave out.
“I’d like to thank my friends, the staff from all the facilities, my family — they’ve just been very helpful,” she said. “I want to thank the community for their overwhelming support with their donations, I could not have done this without them.”
Due to social distancing guidelines, Mrs. Busler said Samaritan Keep is being careful with groups, planning to have small groups of residents together for holiday socials, where they will be given their gifts. With 272 residents, it takes some strategic planning to figure out how and when exactly to distribute them, but one thing is certain: they’re sure to bring a smile to the faces of residents.
According to Mrs. Busler, many of Samaritan Keep’s residents were out in the community volunteering when they were able to, so it’s great to give back to them and show them they’re not forgotten.
“We live in a great community; they’re always supportive of many different events and things and so when Kim reached out and put it on Facebook and everyone started sharing it and all the donations started coming in, it really took off and it’s amazing,” Mrs. Busler said. “People helping people in the north country; that’s what it’s all about.”
