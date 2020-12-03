Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning. The rain and snow will change to all rain in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.