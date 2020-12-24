WATERTOWN — Hazards blinking, horns honking and bells ringing, cars lined up outside the Samaritan Summit Village facility Thursday night — Christmas Eve — with one goal in mind: spread holiday cheer to the residents unable to be with their families this holiday season, and the staff caring for them.
Dressed in his Santa suit, with large jingle bells attached to his belt, Alexander R. Peer stood outside the residential facility and greeted vehicles participating in the drive-by parade he organized for Summit Village residents and staff members.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., a long line of vehicles, including a Runningboards Marketing digital advertising vehicle playing music, as well as local fire engines, showed up in support of those at assisted living home, an act meant to spread holiday cheer and serve as a reminder that they’ve not been forgotten.
Participants were asked to bring bells to ring to let those at Summit Village know they’re loved and being thought of by the community.
Mr. Peer, food service supervisor at Summit Village, organized the parade after posts he saw on Facebook from members of the nursing staff. It got him thinking about the long hours they’ve been working, sacrificing time with their families.
“I’m here a lot at Summit Village, but the nursing staff is here — they’re working ungodly hours up here,” Mr. Peer said. “I see the residents every day — I talk with residents — so you can just kind of feel the lack of Christmas cheer. I just felt I wanted to do something, so I had an idea of doing a parade out around the building.”
Mr. Peer is a volunteer fireman from Philadelphia — his department participates in drive-by parades every so often — so he thought it would be great if he could get one going at Summit.
With the difficulties over the past few weeks with the rise of COVID-19 cases in the facility, and especially given this time of year, with the cancellation of resident family dinners, Mr. Peer said he’s seen a lot of depression among the residents.
“They do Zoom calls with residents, and I think that’s a good thing, but it’s still just not the same as being able to hug one of your family members,” he said.
Through Facebook shares and word of mouth, the parade gained community attention, leading to the large number of people who showed up Thursday night.
The Facebook post was shared more than 100 times, eventually coming to the attention of Runningboards Marketing, which decided to join in the festivities and put up a holiday display on its digital advertising vehicle, free of charge.
“With coronavirus, it’s been a tough year for everybody,” said Jamie L. McGuire, director of sales and development for Runningboards Marketing. “Our company is very community based and when we heard about this, we just wanted to be a part of it. It’s something that we can bring to the community that’s unique, and if we can make the residents there a little bit cheerier on this Christmas with our vehicle, then let’s do it.”
Greeting the cars, Mr. Peer stood out in the rain until the last vehicle in the parade came through, figuring if the nurses can work the way they are with the residents, he can stand outside in the rain wearing his Santa suit for a while.
“I think it’s extremely important for something like this to happen,” Mr. Peer said. “Not just for the residents, but for staff that are working many hours here at Summit Village. I’d like everyone to have a Merry Christmas and I just hope and pray that our residents can stay safe and that this brings them some sort of cheer and peace and hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.