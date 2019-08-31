WATERTOWN — Dr. Logan Curtis of Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants has launched his first Smiles for Soldiers program to provide an active duty soldier or veteran in the Watertown community with a full-arch restoration treatment, a $50,000 procedure, for free. The campaign runs through Sept. 23, with the finalist to be chosen Nov. 21.
Dr. Curtis served in the Army for 20 years, providing oral surgery care.
“The men and women who have helped protect not only our country but their own families have sacrificed a tremendous amount,” Dr. Curtis said in a news release. “I feel honored to be able to give back to a deserving residing soldier or veteran in the Watertown community who needs oral care.”
Upstate Oral Surgery & Dental Implants, 22632 Summit Drive Suite B, Watertown, is partnering with restorative dentist Dr. Peter Virga and Dr. Joe Girardi from Watertown Dental Group Clark Dental Lab.
Bonadent will provide dental lab work and Nobel Biocare Dental Implant Company to give the recipient a flawless smile.
Apply on the practice’s website, http://upstateoral surgery.com/soldiers.
The practice will post updates about the program on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/UpstateOralSur geryNY.
