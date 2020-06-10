WATERTOWN — The newest and smallest of Watertown’s three Rotary Clubs, the Evening Rotary Club, has decided to disband as of June 30, the end of the Rotary year, following 10 years of service to the community.
The club, which met Tuesday evenings after work, attracted those with young families, but with school commitments and flexible work schedules, it had trouble keeping members.
In the past several months, the club has donated to many area organizations on the front lines of the emergency including community support funds overseen by the Northern New York Community Foundation, United Way of NNY, Watertown Urban Mission, and the Salvation Army.
“We knew that the community was hurting and that we could make a real difference,” said Lance Evans, club president.
In addition, the club supported backpack programs at the Carthage, General Brown, Indian River, LaFargeville, Sackets Harbor, South Jefferson, and Watertown school districts.
“Our club has always had a youth focus,” said Mr. Evans. “Most of our giving in our 10 years has been to support youth, youth programming, and literacy. It was nice to be able to support youth and the community as we closed up. Rotary, and other service clubs, have a huge impact on the communities they serve. It is unfortunate that our Club will no longer be there to assist.”
Funds were also given to the Rhode Center, Victim’s Assistant Center, and Volunteer Transportation Center. Watertown Evening Rotary members also donated two February Break baskets for students at Case Middle School in Watertown.
Another focus of the club was international service. To that end, the club contributed money to the Malawi Early Literacy Team (MELT) and to ShelterBox USA. ShelterBox is a global organization made up of people who believe in shelter as a human right and provide shelter in times of disaster to hard to reach areas of the world.
The club also provided funds for WPBS-TV’s Whiz Quiz, the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence Rotary Dodge Pond Endowment Fund, and the local Rotary International Youth Exchange program.
