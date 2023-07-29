WATERTOWN — The North Country Relay for Life, which was postponed in June due to the poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires, will be held 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, Coffeen Street.
According to Donald J. Boshart, senior community development manager for the American Cancer Society, the event will occur “no matter what.”
Since the late 1980s, Relay for Life has been the largest community fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
Relay for Life started when Dr. Gordon Klatt, a colorectal surgeon from Tacoma, Washington, walked around a track for 24 hours to raise money.
His idea caught on, and eventually cities, towns and villages across the country and the world started forming teams and staging their own relays and raising millions of dollars.
At the local relay event, teams from Jefferson and Lewis counties set up tents and conduct activities and sales to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, which over the past 27 years has raised more than $5 million that has gone to research and treatment.
Following the parade of teams at 6 p.m. and the opening ceremonies, survivors then caregivers take a lap around the track. Throughout the night, the teams have at least one person taking laps. There will be a patriotic, support our troops and heros lap and a memory walk lap, after which team and individual memorials will be placed on the memory garden. Royalty will join the walkers during the Relay Prince/Princess lap. Other special laps will include Orange Relay, Poker Lap, Lean on Me Lap and the final Power of Purple Lap.
There will be a game of musical chairs, a duct tape fashion show and a tug-o-war contest.
A special fundraiser will involve three team members receiving a pie in the face.
The evening concludes with a luminaries ceremony with decorated bags in honor or in memory of someone battling or lost to cancer.
Teams, including those which do not actually attend the Relay for Life, hold fundraisers throughout the year to raise funds for the cancer society.
Lewis County teams — Team Faith, Myers N’ More, Team WooHoo, Lowville Academy Faculty, Co-op For a Cure and Connect for a Cure — are taking part in the North Country Relay event along with Hastings Family from Carthage and the Black River Elementary No S’more Cancer.
According to Sarah Hastings, her family’s team will have a booth with the theme of celebrating more birthdays.
“We encourage people to participate for support of all the people that are still able to be with us and able to celebrate another birthday,” said Ms. Hastings.
Caree Turck, captain of Team Faith, said she had planned to attend the Relay for Life event, but the rescheduled date conflicts with her team’s garage and bake sale, which will be held Friday and Saturday at 5551 Trinity Ave., Lowville. The team also hosted its annual fundraising softball tourney.
She said several of the members of the Lewis County teams plan to be in attendance at the relay event at the tent site manned by the Jefferson County Alumni team.
“People should attend relay to spend time together as a community remembering those we have lost to cancer and for those currently fighting,” Ms. Turck said. “There’s a lot going on for activities for all ages, and food and drinks available to purchase.”
