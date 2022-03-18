Watertown church to host free Open Table Sunday

First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St. in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., will host its second Open Table, offering free food to the community from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The church held its inaugural Open Table last month. At that distribution, 150 meals were provided.

Due to the pandemic, the meals are takeout only, with no limit per person. Distribution, either by walk-up or drive-up, is at the Fellowship Hall door in rear of the church.

Sunday’s meals will feature macaroni and cheese, vegetables and fruit.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.