WATERTOWN — First Presbyterian Church, 403 Washington St., will host its second Open Table, offering free food to the community from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The church held its inaugural Open Table last month. At that distribution, 150 meals were provided.
Due to the pandemic, the meals are takeout only, with no limit per person. Distribution, either by walk-up or drive-up, is at the Fellowship Hall door in rear of the church.
Sunday’s meals will feature macaroni and cheese, vegetables and fruit.
