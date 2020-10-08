WATERTOWN — Mercy Point Church on South Massey Street distributed more than 30,000 pounds of food on Thursday, marking the first of four giveaways this month.
At least 100 cars wrapped around South Massey, Clinton and Stone streets Thursday morning, all waiting to pick up a free carton of food. The church will be doing three more giveaways over the next three Thursdays.
Warren Day, the pastor of the Mercy Point in Burrville, said the program is made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Program, an initiative in which the federal government pays farmers for food and gives it away.
“The farmers were dumping all their food and milk and wasting it,” he said, “so he (President Donald Trump) said ‘I’m going to pay you, we’ll take the food and then give it away free to the people.’”
The church had volunteers on site distributing about 1,092 cartons of food, and they have nearly 4,500 cartons total for the next three weeks. Each carton has milk, cheese, chicken, fruits and vegetables, Mr. Day said.
