SACKETS HARBOR — Thanks to the support of Watertown Savings Bank, Hay Memorial Library in Sackets Harbor has launched its Summer Book Delivery Program through which students K-12 at Sackets Harbor Central School can sign up to receive reading materials to enjoy.
The bank’s gift to the library enabled purchase of 400 titles through the Scholastic Literacy Partnership Program. Families in the school district can contact the library to participate by emailing sahlib@ncls.org or by calling 315-775-8433.
Families who already signed up (through a library Facebook link; deadline passed) will get a delivery through the school during the last week of June.
Families can still sign up for the free book program until the end of June, by contacting the library by the phone or email as listed. They will be able to pick their books up at the library after June 29, when the library begins its “Grab and Go” service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.