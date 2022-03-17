WATERTOWN — What started with a local real estate agent collecting pairs of socks to send to Ukraine has blossomed into an operation with the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors and a Ukrainian Catholic church in Syracuse.
On Feb. 24, Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine in a major escalation of a conflict that began in 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The invasion has displaced millions, and as the crisis continues, so too, do humanitarian needs.
That’s where community efforts from around the world come in, like the one taking place in Watertown after Brenda H. Sipher, a real estate agent, grabbed a simple pair of socks for her cold feet.
“I had been driving myself crazy trying to think of what I could do, and all of a sudden it hit me that it’s cold there too, so maybe I could send socks,” Mrs. Sipher said.
In the week since her realization, the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors has helped expand the operation. Lance M. Evans, executive officer of the board, said the agency is happy to help. He said those thinking of what to donate should consider what they’d need most if they had to suddenly flee their homes and leave most, if not all, of their belongings behind.
Needed items include socks, gloves, foot powder, hygiene products, infant and adult diapers, baby formula, moist towelettes, medical supplies, ready-to-eat foods, and protein or snack bars.
“They actually said no clothing, because so much clothing is coming across Europe,” Mrs. Sipher said. “We have to make sure that what goes in there is going to be beneficial.”
She said she has received several requests for diapers and baby formula as there are many children without families being cared for in less-than-ideal conditions.
Monetary donations to help defray shipping costs are also welcome. Checks can be made out to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 207 Tompkins St. Syracuse, NY 13204. Those making out checks are asked to put “Ukrainian Relief” in the memo. Physical items can be brought to the Watertown office of the Jefferson-Lewis Board of Realtors, 210 Court St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the office at 315-782-1322 or email help@nnymls.com, or contact Mrs. Sipher at 315-771-3194.
“The people coming in to us are thanking us because they wanted to do something but they didn’t know what that something was,” Mr. Evans said.
This week, multiple boxes of medical supplies like pressure bandages, gauze, nebulizers, absorbent pads and catheters donated from Marra’s Homecare will be sent to Syracuse, then to New Jersey before being shipped overseas. Other items that have been collected so far include Ziploc bags, ready-to-eat food items, socks, underwear, personal hygiene items, as well as knitted and crocheted items such as hats and blankets. The donations have been separated into two categories: items for people in refugee centers outside of Ukraine and items for people in the besieged country itself.
“All this started seven days ago and it has since spiraled in the best way,” Mrs. Sipher said. “At one point Wednesday afternoon it looked like a parade coming in the front door. We had like 18 large donations come in the span of about 20 minutes — just a steady stream of people coming.”
Target donated a box of 300 reusable bags to the cause and Mrs. Sipher has taken donation letters to all the local grocery stores, but said none have responded.
“I personally bought 50 foil packs of tuna because that’s pure protein,” Mrs. Sipher said. “I’ve requested canned meats, because these guys have got to eat — they can’t fight on an empty stomach.”
She noted that she recently found out how much it costs to get the large containers to Moldova, about $6,000, and said she couldn’t sleep trying to figure out how she was going to come up with $18,000, enough to send over three containers. While the cost in daunting, she remains determined to meet the challenge and provide for Ukrainians.
She has been blown away by the support of the north country through both physical and monetary donations.
“We’ve only been working on this a week and it’s skyrocketed, my phone is usually off the hook. I’ve gotten phone calls from all over the area. It’s amazing, the outpouring,” Mrs. Sipher said. “I’m turning 75 next week — what a way to spend my birthday. I feel like this is all presents for me. I’m just so thrilled.”
