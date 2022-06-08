WATERTOWN — Stephen M. Rich doesn’t remember a lot about participating in the Watertown Sportsmen’s Club youth trout derby when he was a child.
But he does remember cherishing going with his father, Stephen L. Rich, to the pond at the Dry Hill Road facility.
“It was a big deal,” the now 56-year-old son said.
After a five-year hiatus, the annual trout derby for kids will return on Sunday to honor Mr. Rich’s father, who died in January after a long illness.
Mr. Rich and his family wanted to do something special to remember him. His father, an avid outdoorsman, was president of the sports club when the trout derby was in its heyday.
In those days, the trout derby was a family affair, with his siblings, brothers Shawn M. and Brian D. and sister Tricia L. Ledoux, gathering around that pond with their dad.
“He was an avid sportsman,” the son said. “He loved to hunt and fish.”
He and his dad also went to the sportsmen’s club to trap shoot and hunt for ducks before school, Mr. Rich recalled.
In those days, the annual trout derby featured a junior division for 4- to 8-year-olds and a senior division for 9- to 12-year-olds.
The derby, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, is a great way to teach children how to fish, he said.
But kids won’t be divided into two divisions this year. The pond will be stocked with 10-, 12-, 14- and 16-inch fish.
Those fortunate enough to catch the few biggest fish will win the top prize bicycles. Other prizes will also be given out.
The Rich family is providing the prizes and underwriting the event.
“It’s to honor him, the organization and his life,” Mr. Rich said.
Mr. Rich got the idea to bring back the trout derby when he was talking to club president Sarah Conley at his father’s funeral and they started recalling the days when they participated in the event.
She, too, tried to catch that big fish when she was young. She never won that bicycle though.
Her father was instrumental in starting the derby all those years ago. And now a new generation is getting a chance, she said.
Mrs. Conley said parents and grandparents are bringing children this Sunday.
Low participation ended the derby in 2016.
The elder Mr. Rich was well known in the community. He retired as vice president of Chase Manhattan Bank and served on Watertown Town Council for 40 years. His wife of 58 years, Catherine “Caye” Rich, has worked in the town clerk’s office for years.
“I think Steve would really be pleased,” Mrs. Rich said. “It’s for the kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.