WATSON — Instead of asking for presents for herself, Bailey M. Mealus of Watson asked attendees of her fifth birthday party to bring donations for the Lewis County Humane Society.
Bailey’s parents Holly S. and Michael E. Mealus II decided to host parties for their children for milestone birthdays — first, fifth, 10th, 13th, 16th and 18th.
“While talking to Bailey early on and starting to plan her party we talked to her about what it means to help her community and to donate to others in need,” Mrs. Mealus said. “We explained to her that she is very fortunate and how she could use her birthday party to help others who are in need and then asked her if she wanted her friends to bring supplies instead of gifts to her party so she could donate somewhere.”
Although the Lowville Academy and Central School kindergartner was hesitant at first she decided to solicit donations for the “doggie shelter” — Lewis County Humane Society.
“At first she was a little concerned that her friends weren’t going to bring her presents to open but we assured her that mommy, daddy and her grandparents would make up for it,” Mrs. Mealus said. “We gave her options to donate to the food bank, the humane society, the library or the fire department.”
The invitations to the princess and superheroes party asked guests to bring items needed for the humane society — dog food, kitty litter, cleaning supplies or trash bags — in lieu of presents.
“The parents and our family members that I spoke to were excited about the supplies and said it was a great idea and wonderful for Bailey to do,” Mrs. Mealus said. “Bailey has never done anything like this before but she has always been very caring and giving. She is a great big sister to her sister Riley, 2, and often gives up her toys for Riley to play with and helps her out around the house. She always wants to help me clean, put away groceries and fold laundry.”
In a videotaped interview, provided by Mrs. Mealus, Bailey said she asked for the donations because, “The dogs and cats needed them and I decided to do that.”
Bailey said she was “excited” about the donations she collected because, “I wanted to make the dogs and cats happy.”
The birthday girl said her favorite donation was “kitty glitter” — cat litter.
