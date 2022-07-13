WATERTOWN — Friday morning, two massive cranes will be towering over downtown to pluck a century-old weather vane from the steeple of First Baptist Church.
It is the first step a local group of citizens is taking to stabilize the 131-year-old downtown landmark.
But it’s going to take some maneuvering to get the weather vane down.
“No one has been up there in 120 years,” said Steven S. Massaro, who’s heading the committee working on the weather vane project.
Starting at 6 a.m., the cranes will be placed in front of the church at 207 State St. A portion of Public Square will be closed to traffic during the project.
Working in tandem, the cranes must exceed a height of more than 180 feet.
Crew members will be suspended in the air inside a basket on one crane, while they remove the weather vane and hoist it down with the use of the other crane.
The project should take a couple of hours, Mr. Massaro said.
While they’re up in the air, workers will take photos and complete immediate maintenance that might be needed at the top of the church.
The current stone structure, built in 1891 and dedicated in 1892, has held a prominent place in the community for more than a century. In 1901, a clock — one that monitors time to this day — was installed on the tower. The bell weighs 2,500 pounds. Local residents made contributions to the project.
The city of Watertown owns the clock, while the church is a separate owner.
Once the weather vane is on the ground, it will be taken to Converse Welding at 267 High St., where restoration and repairs will be completed, said committee chair Donald C. Alexander, retired CEO of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
The many years of exposure to the weather have not been kind to the large, metal piece of art, he said.
Mr. Massaro doesn’t know how long the repairs will take or when the weather vane will be hoisted back up on the church.
The cranes — two of the largest of their type in the state — are being provided by Wilcox Crane Co., Canandaigua.
The committee, consisting of several people from the community, have been working to ensure that the building is preserved and used for years to come, Mr. Alexander said.
“It’s a legacy building,” he said, adding that community groups also use parts of the building.
The committee, in concert with the Northern New York Community Foundation, has prepared an application to secure a state historic preservation grant.
In addition, the committee obtained a New York Landmarks Conservancy Sacred Sites Program grant to act as seed money for the engineering and initial preservation work.
Mr. Alexander thinks that the church work will probably cost about $1 million.
“It’s a community project,” Mr. Alexander said.
Crawford & Stearns, a Syracuse historic preservation firm, has completed a preliminary assessment of the condition of the clock tower and building.
The city of Watertown owns the clock tower, while the church is a separate owner.
The initial work also was funded by former Watertown Mayor T. Urling “Tom” Walker.
The committee has announced that a capital campaign is planned for the near future, with details still being worked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.