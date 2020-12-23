WELLESLEY ISLAND — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Wellesley Island Station collected more than 200 toys and three Christmas trees to donate to local families recently.
Agents partnered with the Salvation Army to collect toys and holiday items.
Wellesley Island Station sponsored three local families in need of assistance this holiday season.
The families have a collective 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 9 years old.
“Our goal was to provide a smile to each and every one of those kids,” said Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge Juan Di Bella. “Helping the community has been a long standing tradition for agents all across the United States, and the generosity exhibited by the Wellesley Island Station truly embodies the Border Patrol motto Honor First.”
These donations will stretch out beyond the sponsored families and help the Salvation Army spread joy to the local community this holiday season, a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.