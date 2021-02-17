WATERTOWN — The United States Border Patrol Station at Wellesley Island donated 72 winter coats to the United Way of Northern New York on Monday.
The donation was made as part of a district competition where each station in the Buffalo Sector competed to gather the most winter coats to donate to their local community.
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Brad Berry and Border Patrol Agent Evan Drake led the drive for the Wellesley Island station.
“We are thrilled that we are able to assist the United Way in providing life-critical items to children and adults in our community who need help,” said Mr. Drake, who grew up in Chaumont, in a statement on the donation.
The donated coats will support both children and adults throughout northern New York.
