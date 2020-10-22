West Baptist Church Daily Threads now open

OSWEGO - West Baptist Church has announced the reopening of Daily Threads for the remainder of the year. Daily Threads is a free clothing ministry for children.
They will be open on Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1 from 1-5 p.m.
West Baptist is located at 39 W. Mohawk St., Oswego.
Donations of gently worn, clean children’s clothing are welcome, leave them a message at 315-343-9188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.