WEST MONROE — The West Monroe Historical Society will hold their annual wreath sale from noon to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Dates for the sale are: Nov. 27 and 28, Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19,
People may pre order by calling 315-668-3780 anytime or 315-676-7414 on days of the sale. If no answer leave a message with a phone number and name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.