CLAYTON — Westelcom will host the Kickin’ IT for a Cause kickball tournament to support the Watertown Family YMCA’s “Transforming our Community for Generations” capital campaign to create a new Watertown Family YMCA in downtown Watertown.
The tournament, now open for registration, is on Saturday Sept. 18th at Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with kick-offs to follow at 10 a.m. The tournament is open to the public and will be split into a competitive division and a family fun recreational division.
The Transforming our Community for Generations Capital Campaign project represents the vision of the Watertown Family YMCA to be the premier organization offering healthy lifestyle programming for all ages, while supporting initiatives designed to enhance the YMCA’s position as a family-centered organization accessible to all.
Westelcom, tournament host, is a provider of advanced telecommunications solutions.
“We support the YMCA’s vision of providing healthy lifestyle programming for all ages throughout the greater Watertown area,” Paul Barton Westelcom president, said in a news release.
There is a $300 minimum team donation to enter the tournament.
“We hope that players of all ages will enter to help raise funding for this very important capital campaign,” Mr. Barton said.
There will be awards for the top three teams in each division and a award for the team that has the highest charitable contribution. Westelcom will recognize the team with the best use of costumes.
To register, go to westelcom.com/kickball or email jvanhoesen@westelcom.net or call Jill Van Hoesen at 315-755-3929.
To learn more about the YMCA’s capital campaign project, go to watertownymca.org/capitalcampaignvideo.
This is the third annual Kickin’ It for a Cause. In 2018, it benefited River Hospital’s “Hope and Healing” campaign, and in 2019, Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence’s capital campaign was the beneficiary.
