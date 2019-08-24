Wild game dinner to benefit Wounded Warrior Project

PULASKI - The Sandy Pond Sportsmen’s Association will hold a wild game dinner from noon-5 p.m. on Sept. 28. The cost of the all-you-can-eat dinner is $12 per person.
The association is located at 3201 County Route 15, Pulaski. For more information call 315-387-6310 or Bob Martin at 413-325-1911.
Proceeds from the dinner will go to support local Wounded Warrior Project programs.
