WATERTOWN — Willow Running will host the inaugural Black River Trail Run, a 5K/10K/15K race on the Black River Trail on Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23.
The running events organization, based in Baldwinsville, is a branch of Willow Health & Wellness Center.
Part of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center. The 5K, 10K and 15K course options:
The Black River Trail 5K will be offered on both Saturday and Sunday, starting at 8:30 a.m. both days. The cost to register for either day is $42 plus a $3.44 sign-up fee.
The Black River Trail 10K will also be offered on both Saturday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. The cost to register for Saturday is $47 plus a $3.73 sign-up fee. The cost to register for Sunday is $52 plus a $4.02 sign-up fee.
The Black River Trail 15K will be held on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. The cost to register is $52.50 plus a $4.05 sign-up fee.
Those wishing to run all three events on Saturday may register at a cost of $127.50, plus a $8.40 sign-up fee.
Registration for all Black River Trail Run events ends Thursday, May 20, and is limited due to New York State COVID-19 restrictions.
Willow Running hosts events across the state and raises money for various nonprofit organizations. Its mission is to offer “a high quality experience that goes beyond the actual race event.”
A portion of proceeds from the Black River Trail Run will benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center (VTC), which provides transportation to health, wellness and critical needs destinations utilizing volunteers and mobility management for anyone who has barriers to transportation.
For event details and to register, go to wdt.me/BRtrail, contact race director Mike Samoraj at 315-663-5539 or willowrunningny@gmail.com.
There are also options for companies and individuals interested in sponsoring a kilometer marker and getting a logo on the Black River Trail Run T-shirt. The VTC has offered to help with handling this portion of the event. Sponsorships of a name or logo on a T-shirt and kilometer marker are $250. A name or logo on a kilometer marker is $100.
Contact VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah S. Papineau for more details by calling 315-303-2590 or sending an email to foundation@volunteertransportation.org]foundation@volunteertransportation.org.
The deadline to be on the T-shirt is Monday, and the deadline for kilometer marker sponsorship is May 17.
