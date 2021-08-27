CLAYTON — Artists have been awarded the top prizes at the fourth annual Clayton-1000 Islands Plein Air Artists Competition.
River Muse Art Gallery & Studio hosted the competition Aug. 18 through 21, with 21 artists taking part. The winners:
First prize — Barbara Jablonski, Pittsford.
Second — Paul Allen Taylor, Rochester.
Third — Catherine Whitehead, Glen Gardner, N.J.
Honorable mention — Jan Byington Clayton.
Staff choice — Hugh Tiff, Manlius.
The competition Judge and workshop instructor was Kim Hoerster of Georgetown, Texas.
Part of the proceeds will be donated to Depauville Free Library and Hawn Memorial Library, Clayton.
The works of Kim Hoerster, Barbara Jablonski and Catherine Whitehead are on display at River Muse, 229 John St., Clayton, through mid-October.
