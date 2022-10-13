OSWEGO - There will be a winter wear giveaway at the Trinity United Methodist Church from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The giveaway will include sweaters, coats, jackets, hats, scarves, boots, mittens and other warm clothing.
Anyone wishing to donate new or gently used items for the giveaway may do so by bringing them to the church between 7 and 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 or between 9 and 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Children’s winter wear is especially needed.
Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 45 E. Utica St. (corner of East Fourth and East Utica streets) in Oswego. For more information call the church at 315-343-1715.
