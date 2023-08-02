CARTHAGE — Wishes do come true. Two Carthage area children were granted wishes through Make-A-Wish Central New York.
Ellyannah M. Scholl, 3, is battling a rare form of childhood cancer.
According to her father, Allen, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife Jamie L. became concerned about their young daughter’s health. At first she was diagnosed with COVID-19 but after being seen in Syracuse, the results came back from a biopsy that she had Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.
Ellyannah went through chemotherapy and was in remission for a time but the cancer came back and the toddler is now back on the regime of monthly treatments.
Jamie Scholl said they could submit three wishes through the foundation — the family’s top choice was a pool, followed by a hot tub or trip to Great Wolf Lodge.
“She loves to swim and we thought it would be good for her age,” Jamie Scholl said of her daughter, noting they often get a hotel with a pool so she could swim.
Last week, Sundance Pools, Watertown, installed an above ground pool at the home of the Scholl family of Carthage, along with a deck constructed by Darren Ashcroft Property Services LLC of Carthage.
“It’s the right fit for our family, we had talked about getting a pool,” Allen Scholl said. “Make-A-Wish made it work, really quick. They do it for every kid — it’s pretty amazing. There’s a lot of kid in the same situation or worst.”
Allen noted his children had use the pool most everyday since its installation.
“I’ve never been happier, we have learned to live everyday to the fullest,” he said.
Vicki Devlin of Make-A-Wish expressed thanks to Sundance and Darren Ashcroft.
“I’m really impressed by the pool and the deck,” she said.
She and fellow volunteer Kelli Bell, brought cupcakes, balloon and gifts of towels and floaties to celebrate the granting of the wish.
At the 1,000 Island Charity Poker Run, July 15, Broder A. Staab, 15, received his wish.
In 2017, Broder was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. According to his mother, Abby Staab, Broder is “officially cured,” having passed his five year anniversary of his bone marrow transplant.
Initially Broder wished for a duck pond on the family’s Route 26 property where he would be able to fish. However, according to Bell, COVID delayed the project and there were “too many logistics that we and the family were not aware of so we asked Broder to make a second wish.”
“He wished for a fishing boat with motor and trolling motor so he could fish anytime he wanted,” she said.
Abby Staab said the boat was a “perfect wish — he will be able to enjoy it for years and years.”
“He loves the outdoors and fishing,” she said.
It was decided to grant the wish during the Make-A-Wish fundraiser where many of the sponsors who contributed to this wish were in attendance.
“I’m super excited,” said Broder, noting he has already used the boat at his family’s camp. “They did a really good job — I was totally surprised.”
He added he was especially pleased the fishing wish included a trolling motor, life jackets and a fish finder.
Abby Staab pointed out the boat, provided by Clayton Marina, was registered and licenced — ready to take out on the water. She said other businesses donated items for the fishing package.
She noted having wish presentation at the fundraiser made it special especially since their entire family could attend.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “We received so much generosity and love from everyone.”
To learn more about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, to donate or refer a child, visit https://wish.org/cny.
