“Witches Ball” to benefit SAF

The Zonta Club of Oswego’s coven of witches convene in preparation for the upcoming Witches Ball. To be held from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego. Held in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month the event is a fundraiser for OCO’s Services to Aid Families Program (SAF). For more information on the Witches Ball visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.

OSWEGO – It’s back... the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Fifth Annual Witches Ball, from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center.

The Zonta Club of Oswego has once again teamed with a number of area businesses to host a bewitching evening to benefit Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County.

