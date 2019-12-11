Women’s Leadership Initiative lends a hand to Fostering Futures
The North Country Women’s Leadership Initiative recently made a donation to Fostering Futures of St. Lawrence County, an affiliate of Children’s Home of Jefferson County. The funds will contribute to the annual holiday appeal to purchase items for local foster are youth. Pictured, from left, are Jaclyn Teriele, NCWLI member; Malissa Hale, St. Lawrence County fostering futures manager; Betty Connolly, NCWLI member; and Lynn Fox, NCWLI founder.

