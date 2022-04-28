SACKETS HARBOR — At the corner of Main and Broad streets, work continues to restore an iconic landmark and make sure it will remain standing for another 120 years and enjoyed by generations to come.
The bell and clock tower of the United Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Broad St., stands at an impressive six stories of red bricks. The building was completed and rededicated in August 1900 following two fires that destroyed previous Presbyterian churches in the village. The bell tower holds a set of 10 bells that were a gift from Marietta Pickering Hay, daughter of Great Lakes Capt. Augustus A. Pickering, who sailed the lakes in the 1830s.
Years of harsh weather have taken their toll on the tower, damaging masonry and threatening structural integrity. Restoration efforts have been underway since 2020, initiated by the Sackets Harbor United Presbyterian Church, the steward of the community tower and bells.
“Our idea is if we get it done, it’ll last for another 120 years and the village will still have its chimes and its clock,” said Richard T. Stephens, co-chair of the restoration project.
He said the church’s sanctuary is about 85% original — “We take a lot of pride in that. We keep things as historic as we can.”
“The main thing now is getting the structure sound so that we don’t have any issues with it,” Mr. Stephens said. “We’ve been identifying people we want to talk to who can help us financially and other ways, contacts with other people and things like that. Their big question is, ‘It’s part of the church, why are you coming to me?’ And that’s where we tell them the story about Marietta.”
Born in Sackets Harbor in 1831, Mrs. Pickering Hay left an enduring legacy for her hometown, and after a fire in the village in 1899, directed that the present tower be built to house a community library in addition to 10 chimes as a gift to the “dear little village of Sackets Harbor.”
When it was first built, the tower did house a library, before it grew larger than the tower’s rooms could contain. Now the library has its own building next door.
The chimes of the tower have rung each day for more than 120 years, and the clock housed in the tower has kept time for villagers. But the church and tower have endured harsh north country weather for too long.
The west-facing side of the tower takes a beating from the majority of the bad weather in the area, and the resulting crumbling bricks are visible to passersby. In time, though the cost of full repairs remains a challenge, the whole facade will resemble the work that’s been done so far toward the top of the tower.
Before work began on the project, Lupini Construction performed an on-site investigation in 2020. Deep probes were inserted into the brick, sampling the walls of the old tower for material integrity. The composition of the old bricks and mortar was analyzed by a laboratory and compatible new materials were purchased to be used when necessary if original brick could not be salvaged. If the bricks were salvageable, mason Mark S. Lyndaker, of Lowville, cleaned and reused them; if not, color- and composition-matched new bricks were installed. The bricks that couldn’t be saved were matched by a brick company called Bock Brick Inc., East Syracuse.
Broad construction goals for the tower are to repair all deteriorating brick and mortar, replace flashing, and re-caulk around all windows, doors and clock faces. The granite steps leading to the front doors will be re-caulked, and the buttresses on the front corners of the annex, what used to be Hay Library, will have deteriorated brick and mortar replaced. Brick work will progress from the top floors down, according to what has sustained the most weathering. Additional flashing and caulking will coincide with the brick work, to make the best use of the aerial lift.
Over the years, the bells of the tower have celebrated holidays, graduations, weddings, and otherwise marked the lives of residents. Many visitors to the tower have climbed the spiral staircase to get a bird’s-eye view of the village. Graffitied names — some dating back about 100 years — can be found on the walls, usually accompanied by the exact date they were written. The names and dates have been copied down onto a roll of paper to be displayed in the future.
Fundraising events are in the works to raise money for the restoration project, which is expected to continue for years to come.
The church congregation funded somewhere between $140,000 and $150,000 for initial work, secured grants and made financial commitments of another $100,000 for significant repairs in 2021. Those involved with the restoration project are appealing to friends and neighbors for monetary contributions to the project’s capital campaign, which is now identifying potential donors and making initial contacts.
“We’re hoping the capital campaign goes well. We’re looking for $300,000 from the capital campaign,” Mr. Stephens said. “If the capital campaign is successful, then we can continue on. There’s other places around the tower that need a lot of masonry work done and there’s other places around the church that need work that can probably wait years, so we’re not as worried about that right away.”
Project partners include the Northern New York Community Foundation, the New York Landmarks Conservancy and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Business donors include Renzi Foodservice, BCA Architects & Engineers and Watertown Savings Bank.
Those wishing to donate to the restoration project can do so through the Northern New York Community Foundation or through the website that will be launching in May: www.restoreshtower.org. The website will also feature information about the tower’s history, updates on restoration progress and a spot to request a tour or chime ringing for a special occasion.
Once restorations have been completed, Mr. Stephens said that the team behind the project would like to be able to have the inner rooms of the tower redone in a way that could allow for potential historical exhibits to be installed.
“It’s right in the middle of the village and we’ve had people come by and say, ‘I know when I come by that church I can look up and see the time and know if I’m early or late for my meeting,’” Mr. Stephens said. “This is a community landmark. It’s historic and it’s important that we protect and restore it.”
