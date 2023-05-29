Global 6K run/walk offers 50% registration discount

Participants in the World Vision Global 6K for Water each receive a color-changing T-shirt, race bib with the name and photo of a child who will benefit from water projects, and a finisher medal. Photo provided

COPENHAGEN — A 50% discount on all registration fees for next year’s World Vision Global 6K for Water is good through Wednesday.

The community’s 8th annual 6-kilometer run/walk to raise money for clean-water projects around the world is set for 9 a.m. May 18, starting at Copenhagen Central School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.