COPENHAGEN — A 50% discount on all registration fees for next year’s World Vision Global 6K for Water is good through Wednesday.
The community’s 8th annual 6-kilometer run/walk to raise money for clean-water projects around the world is set for 9 a.m. May 18, starting at Copenhagen Central School.
For the half-off discount, which brings an adult registration to just $25, go to global6k.worldvision.org/team/copenhagen2024 and click on “Join our team.” Use promo code 6K24 for the discount until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. This is the best discount that will be offered on adult registrations. The cost for youth 18 and under becomes $12.50.
This year’s event, held May 20, attracted 95 participants and raised $4,076, enough to provide 81 people with lasting clean water.
For more information, including how you can organize your own event, contact Leslie Sheldon (lesliesheldon7@hotmail.com, 315-777-0994).
