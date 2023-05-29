COPENHAGEN — A 50% discount on all registration fees for next year’s World Vision Global 6K for Water is good through Wednesday.

The community’s 8th annual 6-kilometer run/walk to raise money for clean-water projects around the world is set for 9 a.m. May 18, starting at Copenhagen Central School.

World Vision 6K raises $4K for water projects

Copenhagen Central School modified and varsity softball players and two of their coaches pose for a photo after running or walking the 6-kilometer course during the World Vision Global 6K for Water on May 20 in Copenhagen. The event raised $4,076 for clean-water projects around the world. Leslie Sheldon/Watertown Daily Times
