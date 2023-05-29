Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Heather Adsit, left, and Marissa Corbett approach the finish line during the World Vision Global 6K for Water on May 20 in Copenhagen. The event started and finished at Copenhagen Central School where Adsit is a fourth-grade teacher and Corbett is a phys. ed. teacher, and both are modified softball coaches. Most of the modified and varsity softball players also participated. The event raised $4,076 for clean-water projects around the world. Leslie Sheldon/Watertown Daily Times
Alexis Villeneuve runs with her sister Allison’s dog during the World Vision Global 6K for Water on May 20 on the River Road in Copenhagen. The event raised $4,076 for clean-water projects around the world. Leslie Sheldon/Watertown Daily Times
Adym Herzberg approaches the finish line carrying a plastic jerrycan weighing 40 pounds during the World Vision Global 6K for Water on May 20 in Copenhagen. Herzberg won a $20 gift certificate to Jacobs’ Place, a pizza and sub shop in the village, for carrying the most water from the halfway point. The event raised $4,076 for clean-water projects around the world. Leslie Sheldon/Watertown Daily Times
Copenhagen Central School modified and varsity softball players and two of their coaches pose for a photo after running or walking the 6-kilometer course during the World Vision Global 6K for Water on May 20 in Copenhagen. The event raised $4,076 for clean-water projects around the world. Leslie Sheldon/Watertown Daily Times
World Vision Global 6K for Water participants each receive a T-shirt, medal and a unique race bib featuring the name and photo of a child who will benefit from water projects. A 50% discount on registration fees for next year’s May 18 event is good through Wednesday, May 31. Photo provided
COPENHAGEN — A 50% discount on all registration fees for next year’s World Vision Global 6K for Water is good through Wednesday.
The community’s 8th annual 6-kilometer run/walk to raise money for clean-water projects around the world is set for 9 a.m. May 18, starting at Copenhagen Central School.
For the half-off discount, which brings an adult registration to just $25, go to global6k.worldvision.org/team/copenhagen2024 and click on “Join our team.” Use promo code 6K24 for the discount until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. This is the best discount that will be offered on adult registrations. The cost for youth 18 and under becomes $12.50.
This year’s local event, held May 20, attracted 95 participants and raised $4,076, enough to provide 81 people with lasting clean water.
For more information, including how you can organize your own event, contact Leslie Sheldon (lesliesheldon7@ hotmail.com, 315-777-0994).
