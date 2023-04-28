COPENHAGEN — A $10 discount on registration fees for the World Vision Global 6K for Water is good through Wednesday.
The event is set for 9 a.m. May 20 starting at Copenhagen Central School. Virtual participants are also welcome.
The 6-kilometer (3.7 miles) run/walk raises money for clean-water projects in developing countries.
To register, visit global6k.worldvision.org/team/copenhagen and click on “Join our team.” Use promo code YESTOWATER for the discount, which brings the registration cost for adults to $40 and for ages 18 and younger to $15.
Participants each receive a T-shirt, medal and a unique race bib featuring a child who will benefit from water projects. Most of the children on the race bibs also are available for sponsorship through World Vision.
For more information, including how you can organize your own event, contact Leslie Sheldon at lesliesheldon7@hotmail.com or 315-777-0994.
