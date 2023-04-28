World Vision 6K run/walk sign-ups reduced by $10

Alexis Villeneuve, Copenhagen, left, runs while carrying a 23-pound jug of water as her sister Aliza follows with another water jug during the World Vision Global 6K for Water in 2020. This year’s event starting at Copenhagen Central School is May 20. Leslie Sheldon/Watertown Daily Times

COPENHAGEN — A $10 discount on registration fees for the World Vision Global 6K for Water is good through Wednesday.

The event is set for 9 a.m. May 20 starting at Copenhagen Central School. Virtual participants are also welcome.

