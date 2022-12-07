WPBS-TV Holiday Auction today through Saturday

WATERTOWN — WPBS-TV is beginning its annual Holiday Auction today, which benefits the station and other educational public media in the north country.

The live auction will run from 7 to 8 p.m. each night through Saturday. Interested viewers can register to bid online at wpbstv.org/auction or call 315-782-3142 ext. 319 if they cannot access the online guide or need help bidding.

