WATERTOWN — WPBS-TV is beginning its annual Holiday Auction today, which benefits the station and other educational public media in the north country.
The live auction will run from 7 to 8 p.m. each night through Saturday. Interested viewers can register to bid online at wpbstv.org/auction or call 315-782-3142 ext. 319 if they cannot access the online guide or need help bidding.
The auction will be aired live all three nights on TV and will also be streamed on WPBS’s Facebook page. People interested in the items up for auction can preview them on the station’s website.
Items up for auction include paintings, building materials, vacations, venue tickets, furniture, books, jewelry, food and many other items.
WPBS-TV has been around since 1958 and provides free, educational content to viewers of all ages across the north country, including documentaries, news, performances and other entertainment.
