COPENHAGEN — Three-hundred twenty Christmas wreaths with big red velvet bows are already stacked in the Simmons Farm’s trailer after the second day of frantic wreath-making by the owner, Shari Simmons, her sister and helpful volunteers.
There are only about 80 more to go to reach the 400 wreaths to be laid on graves of fallen soldiers, mostly unknown, at the War of 1812-era Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Saturday.
According to the Wreaths for Vets Facebook page, after starting with 300 wreaths two years ago, the number is creeping up on the way to the 600 needed to put one on every grave in the cemetery.
By this small act, Mrs. Simmons and the organizer, Jamie Mendelsohn, hope to ensure that although the soldiers’ identities may be not all be known, their service will not be forgotten.
“The ceremony really gives you the Christmas-y spirit. It’s emotional, it’s spiritual. I guess it’s just really moving,” Mrs. Simmons said.
In addition to the singing of the national anthem, “Taps” is played and a chaplain from Fort Drum gives a benediction before veterans, gold star families and community members gently place the wreaths against the headstones, each with their bow at the top with military precision.
“People are so solemn when they place the wreaths. Some stop each time to say a short prayer, or to pause,” Mrs. Simmons said, “When it’s all done, people just kind of stand back in awe.”
When Ms. Mendelsohn was considering what to do for a community service project for school in 2017, she was also working for Mrs. Simmons at the tree farm on State Route 12.
They each brought their expertise to the idea of the wreaths — Mrs. Simmons her wreath crafting and Ms. Mendelsohn, the time and motivation to organize the funding and ceremony — while they shared the desire to show respect for veterans.
To fund the effort, individuals make donations or volunteer and Mrs. Simmons makes the wreaths at cost.
Any money donated beyond the cost of the wreaths is given to local veterans’ charities which will include local Feed the Vets programs as well as Clear Path in Syracuse this year. Dog food will also be given to Clear Path for the service dogs they train for veterans, Mrs. Simmons said.
For Mrs. Simmons, this year’s wreath laying is especially moving because her husband, business partner and best friend, Ted Simmons, passed away in January.
“He loved this,” Mrs. Simmons said, “It was always so special to him.”
The short ceremony and prayer service commemorating the soldiers’ sacrifices will begin at 11 a.m. and all are welcome to attend, Mrs. Simmons said.
To make a donation, checks should be made payable to Wreaths for Veterans and mailed to 16891 County Route 62, Watertown, N.Y. 13601.
For more information about the event, go to the Wreaths for Veterans Facebook page.
