Young business owner named SeaComm grant recipient

SeaComm recently selected Jacob Perry as the 2022 Summer Grant Program recipient. The program, created to give local youths the chance to start and grow a new business, was given to Mr. Perry, Parishville-Hopkinton Central School, to use in his business, Jake’s Campfire Wood, selling firewood to homes and seasonal camps. Pictured, from left, are Jeffrey Dollinger, SeaComm member business loan analyst; Jacob Perry, grant recipient; and Craig Chevalier, SeaComm member business loan manager. Submitted photo
