OSWEGO COUNTY - The Youth Advisory Council (YAC), a program provided by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, held a donation drive earlier this spring for homeless youth in Oswego County. “When deciding on an annual project to pursue, and also knowing the value of giving, the donation drive undoubtedly appealed to us,” said Libby Sheldon, Youth Advisory Council president.
Members of YAC worked with their respective principals to house donation boxes right in their schools. Not only did students at the schools contribute to the donation drive, many members of the community provided donations as well.
Donated items ranged from toothbrushes and toothpaste, to water bottles and non-perishable snacks. All donations were passed on to Oswego County Opportunities for the youth that reside in the homeless shelter. The young people OCO serves consistently need hygiene and other supplies. This drive was held to help meet those immediate needs.
“It is important to support everyone in Oswego County, including our homeless youth, and it is even more important that each individual feels worthy and accepted within their community,” said Sheldon.
“Hosting a drive is the best way to raise awareness in our community about youth homelessness,” said Tiffany Halstead, the Youth Advisory Council Coordinator. “I am proud of the members involved in our program. They truly care about their community.”
High school students who would like to get involved in the County Youth Advisory Council when school resumes may contact youth services specialist Tiffany.Halstead@OswegoCounty.com or contact their guidance counselor in the fall. The application and additional information are posted at https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/youth_bureau_/yac.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.