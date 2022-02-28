WATERTOWN — On Saturday, the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County will pay for youth entry to Rock N Skate at the Watertown Ice Arena and skate rentals for Jefferson County youths ages 9 to 18. This is a Parks and Recreation event, so all event rules of Watertown Parks and Recreation will be followed. The event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. with music by DJ Johnny Spezzano of the Border 106.7.
This will be a drug, alcohol and tobacco-free (including vapes) event.
