Back row, from left: Owen Newton, South Jefferson High School senior; Jack Buckingham, South Jefferson High School senior; Zachary Kilburn, Watertown High School senior; Grady Petersen, Immaculate Heart Central School senior; Trey Augliano, Watertown High School senior. Middle row, from left: Kaylee Fields, General Brown Junior/Senior High School junior; Jack Mangan, South Jefferson High School junior; Olivia Wisner, General Brown Junior/Senior High School junior; Adelaide Weir, Watertown High School senior; Zachary Blevins, South Jefferson High School senior; Harper Lane, Watertown High School sophomore. Front row, from left: Mia Kelly, Watertown High School sophomore; McKenna Lee, General Brown Junior/Senior High School junior; Olivia Urf, Watertown High School junior; Maya Voss, Watertown High School junior; Ella Smith, Watertown High School sophomore. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — The Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded $20,000 in grants to seven north country nonprofit organizations that will support a wide range of community programs and projects.

Each year, the council reviews requests from tri-county nonprofits to fund projects or initiatives that positively impact the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence counties. In addition to researching and recommending grants, Council members visit several nonprofit organizations, learn about grantee stewardship, community investment and leadership, and nonprofit sustainability.

