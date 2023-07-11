WATERTOWN — The Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded $20,000 in grants to seven north country nonprofit organizations that will support a wide range of community programs and projects.
Each year, the council reviews requests from tri-county nonprofits to fund projects or initiatives that positively impact the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis, or St. Lawrence counties. In addition to researching and recommending grants, Council members visit several nonprofit organizations, learn about grantee stewardship, community investment and leadership, and nonprofit sustainability.
The council received 27 funding proposals during the 2022-2023 program year with seven agencies invited to present requests to the full Council. Members delivered grant recommendations to the Community Foundation Board of Directors during its recent quarterly meeting and the Board unanimously approved the full slate of grants.
“This program is so much more than about gaining a better understanding of community. It is a leadership program that provides students with experiences that will stay with them and position them to have a greater impact throughout their lives,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “The students continue to give us confidence that the next generation will build upon the good things previous generations have started.”
Council Vice Chair Owen Newton, a second-year member and 2023 South Jefferson High School graduate, said “the grant selection process was very competitive, educational, and eye-opening as we learned about the many needs of our communities.”
“I am incredibly proud of the council’s diligent work this year to select seven outstanding organizations in which we have the highest confidence that they will better our community now and in the future,” Mr. Newton said. “The council provides a unique perspective on philanthropy and our community’s needs, and we are proud to fund these projects to assess those needs.”
The following Youth Philanthropy Council grants were approved: Meals on Wheels, $5,950 to cover meal delivery costs and assist individuals awaiting insurance pre-authorization or those who face short-term hardships. Last year, 58 recipients received 26,742 meals.
Watertown Urban Mission, $5,000 to support the purchase of essential household items such as beds and small appliances for 15 to 25 people transitioning out of homelessness in the supplemental housing program.
HarmoNNY Performing Arts Community, $3,000 to purchase additional band instruments in demand for its musical instrument lending library, especially for beginner students, who may lack necessary financial resources. Funding will help ensure greater equity and access to music education.
South Jeff Backpack Program, $2,000 to support its existing program, which provides weekend meals to food-insecure children in the South Jefferson School District. It serves 75 families and approximately 225 students.
Stage Notes, $1,640 to help with the rental costs of their performance venue, the Dulles State Office Building, where it will stage the musical “Guys and Dolls” for three days at the end of July.
Priority Wellness Campaign, $1,560 to support licensing fees for an annual accounting and donor management software subscription that will streamline operations and allow volunteers to focus on community outreach, ensuring the organization’s longterm sustainability. The organization provides peer-to-peer support groups and mental health training while connecting first responders to mental health care.
Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation, $850 to help provide quality CPR training in communities with long emergency response times and limited financial resources. The foundation plans to collaborate with the Red Cross to provide free CPR and AED training to residents in Jefferson County. Funding will support a Red Cross certified trainer and certification costs for the program.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.