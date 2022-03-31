WATERTOWN — The Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation has awarded $5,000 in grant support to five north country organizations to strengthen work in the nonprofit sector.
Funding for this work was made possible through the Herring College Memorial Fund of the Community Foundation. Each of the following tri-county organizations were awarded a $1,000 grant to help with a wide range of community programs and projects:
• Disabled Persons Action Organization, Watertown: Provides individualized services to developmentally disabled children and adults in Jefferson and Lewis counties. The services are primarily geared toward helping families cope with the stress of caring for their disabled loved ones.
• Mountain View Prevention Services, Lowville: Delivers prevention education to the community about alcohol and substance abuse.
• Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club: Helps children to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens through educational, recreational, arts and technological programs.
• Ontario Bays Initiative, Chaumont: A nonprofit land trust dedicated to the voluntary conservation and stewardship of undeveloped, private land in Jefferson County. OBI’s service area encompasses the towns of Brownville, Cape Vincent, Ellisburg, Henderson, Hounsfield, LeRay, Lyme and Pamelia, and includes many miles of Lake Ontario shoreline.
• St. Lawrence Power and Equipment Museum, Madrid: Includes more than 30 buildings and supporting facilities on a 20-acre campus that celebrates the history of north country people in the 19th and 20th centuries, how they lived, and how technology helped shape their lives.
“These mission-based grants expand upon the council’s work and encourage a deeper exploration of the organizations and their overall work in the region. It helps them gain a greater appreciation of all that is involved in fulfilling a stated mission. In a very thorough way, the students were able to accomplish this while being mindful of geography and impact,” Rande S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement. “This is a way to better prepare them for the grantmaking they will do in the next few months.”
This is the second year the Youth Philanthropy Council has awarded mission-based grants to nonprofits serving tri-county residents, which is not part of the council’s annual grantmaking program.
The Youth Philanthropy Council examined nearly 150 Community Foundation partners and selected 10 nonprofits based on their community impact. Each of the 10 organizations is located in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence county. The Council selected five from those to receive mission-based grants.
The Youth Philanthropy Council and its grant program is made possible by annual gifts made to the Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund and support from Watertown Savings Bank, the Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation of the Northern New York Community Foundation and RBC Wealth Management.
The council was chartered in 2010 to promote positive youth development and engage young people in leadership activities while educating them about community philanthropy. Since its inception 11 years ago, the council has awarded nearly 112 grants to nonprofit organizations in the tri-county area, totaling $180,070 in support. Nearly 140 students from seven tri-county high schools have served as council members.
Council members are now reviewing nearly two dozen proposals for up to $20,000 in funding that will be announced in June. Last spring, the council awarded six grants totaling $17,200.
