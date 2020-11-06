WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council is currently welcoming grant requests from nonprofit organizations of all types for projects, programs or initiatives that positively impact the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
The council will evaluate each proposal for up to $20,000 in available grant funding.
For consideration, completed grant applications must be received at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, no later than Friday, Dec. 4. Council members will notify finalists selected to present proposals. The council will recommend grants for funding to the Community Foundation’s board of directors, which will review recommendations during its quarterly meeting in June 2021.
This past spring, the Youth Philanthropy Council awarded eight grants totaling $19,530 in support to nonprofit organizations that serve residents of the tri-county region.
“Interest in this important program continues to grow. We are hopeful that all charitable organizations view this as a way to communicate their work and mission to the next generation,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, in a statement. “We want to make the council’s work as challenging and thought-provoking as possible by having the widest diversity of funding requests.”
Nonprofit organizations that wish to apply for grant funding should contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, at (315) 782-7110, or kraig@nnycf.org. Proposals should include a description of the organization, its mission and how it serves tri-county residents, the requested grant amount, how funding would be used, and the anticipated project or program impact.
Grant applications are available to download at nnycf.org/grants/grant-opportunities.
Since its inception 10 years ago, the Youth Philanthropy Council has awarded close to 100 grants to nonprofit organizations in the tri-county area, totaling $165,870 in support. The Youth Philanthropy Council and its grant program are made possible by annual gifts made to the Friends of the Foundation Community Betterment Fund and support from Watertown Savings Bank, the Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation at the NNYCF, and RBC Wealth Management.
This year’s Youth Philanthropy Council includes 15 representatives from Immaculate Heart Central School, South Jefferson Central School and Watertown High School.
Representatives from each school district are:
— Tadd Ledoux, senior at Immaculate Heart Central High School
— South Jefferson High School: Katherine Banazek, junior; Hailyn Buker, junior; Blake Edgar, senior; Maxwell Gray, senior; Logan Hess, senior; Romi LaClair, junior; and Sidney Wheeler III, junior.
— Watertown High School: Ella Arnott, junior; Lucas Barney, senior; Anmolika Bolla, junior; Isabelle Boyce, senior; Eloise Johnson, senior; Philip Marra III, senior; and Dakota Sloat, senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.