OSWEGO — Zonta Club of Oswego presented Oswego County Opportunity (OCO) Services to Aid Families (SAF) Program a check for $6,000 in support of its work to raise awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County and provide services to survivors of domestic abuse. The check represents the proceeds from the fourth annual Witches Ball coupled with a contribution from the club.
“We are so humbled by the continued community support of the Witches Ball,” said Planning Committee Co-Chairperson Tammy Elowsky. “While the COVID-19 pandemic was putting an end to so many in-person events we knew that we had to find a way to host our annual Witches Ball as it raises much needed funds for OCO’s SAF program.”
Elowsky, co-chairperson Christina Vasquez, and their committee made this year’s Witches Ball a combination live and virtual event that included an interactive movie night at the Midway Drive-In and a number of online contests. It proved to be a creative idea that received plenty of community support.
“We at Zonta extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone that attended this year’s Witches Ball as well as our many caring and community minded businesses that helped make the event possible including our Mission Sponsor Novelis, Pathfinder Bank, Law Offices of Lou Anne Lucynski-Coleman, and Oswego County OB-GYN.”
“The work that SAF does compliments our vision of a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and that every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence,” added Elowsky. “The Zonta Club has supported SAF in many ways over the years. We were thrilled and grateful for the response we received this year and are hopeful that our Witches Ball will return as an in-person event in 2021. With the support we receive from those attending the event and our caring, community minded sponsors; our vision can become a reality.”
“We are so appreciative of the Zonta Club of Oswego and all it does for the victims and survivors that we serve,” said SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France. “Zonta’s contributions allow SAF to meet the needs that other funding sources cannot and makes such a positive impact on the safety and wellbeing of individuals and families we serve. We are thankful for the support we receive from the Zonta Club of Oswego and the amazing effort they put forth this year to continue the tradition of the Witches Ball.”
For more information on Zonta, including membership inquiries, contact them via email at oswegozontaclub@gmail.com or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.