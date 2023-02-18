Zonta Club of Oswego announces scholarships

OSWEGO - The Zonta Club of Oswego offers five scholarships for 2023. The Zonta Club of Oswego is dedicated to advancing the status of women, most notably through education. A testament to Zonta’s mission in action can be found in these scholarships that are awarded annually.

Young Woman in Public Affairs Scholarship encourages and recognizes young women who participate in public and community life through volunteer service and leadership and exhibit a commitment to the advancement of the status of women. The Zonta Club of Oswego will award a $1,000 scholarship and the recipient will be eligible for consideration for 37 Zonta International scholarships of $5,000. Application deadline is March 15.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.