OSWEGO - The Zonta Club of Oswego offers five scholarships for 2023. The Zonta Club of Oswego is dedicated to advancing the status of women, most notably through education. A testament to Zonta’s mission in action can be found in these scholarships that are awarded annually.
Young Woman in Public Affairs Scholarship encourages and recognizes young women who participate in public and community life through volunteer service and leadership and exhibit a commitment to the advancement of the status of women. The Zonta Club of Oswego will award a $1,000 scholarship and the recipient will be eligible for consideration for 37 Zonta International scholarships of $5,000. Application deadline is March 15.
High School Student Scholarship is awarded to an Oswego County female high school senior who has been accepted into a formal higher education program, leading to an undergraduate associate or bachelor degree. Application deadline is April 1.
Non-Traditional Student Scholarship is awarded to an Oswego County female student who has had to put her educational pursuits on hold, due to family care or employment. Application deadline is April 1.
Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship was established to encourage undergraduate and graduate women to enter careers and seek leadership positions in business-related fields. The Zonta Club of Oswego will award a $1,000 scholarship and the recipient will be eligible for consideration for 37 Zonta International scholarships of $5,000. Application deadline is June 1.
The Women in STEM Scholarship is for women of any age and nationality, pursuing a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) degree program at an accredited university/college/institute, who demonstrate outstanding potential in the field and are living or studying in a Zonta district/region, are eligible. Online students are also eligible to apply if enrolled at an accredited university/college/institute.
Students must be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a master’s program at the time the application is submitted to the local Zonta club. Applicants must be in school at the time the scholarship funds are disbursed and must not graduate before April 2024.
The Zonta Club of Oswego will award a $1,000 scholarship and the recipient will be eligible for consideration for a Zonta International scholarship of $5,000. Application deadline is June 1.
All applications must be complete and postmarked or emailed by the appropriate deadline to be considered and should be emailed to oswegozontaclub@gmail.com or mailed to Zonta Scholarship, Zonta Club of Oswego, PO Box 5524, Oswego, NY 13126.
