WATERTOWN — Last winter, a great gray owl came to Zoo New York with a lost wing and damage to his eye after getting hit by a truck in Alaska.
Beaker, that injured great gray owl, ended up needing medical attention last summer to save his eye, so he went to the VCA North Country Animal Hospital for treatment that cost about $2,000.
It was because of that situation the zoo at Thompson Park and the Northern New York Community Foundation came together to establish a new charitable fund to provide animal care and habitat revitalization at the zoo.
Partnering with the Community Foundation, the Zoo New York Animal Wellness Fund is designed to assist in supporting medical care costs for zoo animals and enhance animal habitats. The Community Foundation recently awarded a $25,000 matching commitment to encourage charitable gifts from the community toward the new fund.
They hope to raise another $25,000 for a total of $50,000 over the next two years, said zoo Executive Director Larry Sorel, stressing that the zoo is committed to the highest quality veterinary care and overall wellness of the animals in its care.
Over the long run, the zoo hopes to raise an endowment to ensure all of its animals will receive medical care and have a healthy life.
“This whole thing was prompted by Beaker,” Mr. Sorel said.
With donations from the community, the zoo’s staff quickly made that costs were covered for the owl’s procedure. The deteriorating eye could not be saved, but Beaker is alive and well living at the zoo today, he said.
Mr. Sorel thanked the Community Foundation’s support of the zoo over the years and for stepping up to help kick off the Zoo New York Animal Wellness Fund.
The Community Foundation will match any gift made directly to the fund, dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000.
“The zoo has a long history of public/private partnerships and we have been a part of protecting that investment over the years,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “This initiative allows us to help increase the impact of donors who want to help sustain the zoo’s work and support the health and welfare of animals under their care.”
As for Beaker, zoo guests can still enjoy seeing and observing the owl in its habitat at the zoo.
“It’s still here,” Mr. Sorel said. “He’s doing fine.”
Dr. Monica Madera, a vet at VCA North Country Animal Hospital on Route 3 in Hounsfield, takes care of animals’ medical treatment at the zoo. She performed surgery on Beaker and provided other treatment for the owl.
To support this initiative and charitable fund, please a make gift directly to: Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Please place Zoo New York Animal Wellness Fund in the memo line. Donations also will be accepted at www.nnycf.org.
